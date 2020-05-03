Eid gifts given to 300 deserving employees of UAF

FAISALABAD: Eid gifts were distributed among 300 deserving employees of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

The eid gifts distribution ceremony was organized by the UAF in collaboration with a textile unit at the Vice Chancellor's Office.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf along with the textile unit’s Chief Executive Officer Gohar Mustafa, Treasurer/Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal. Director Farms Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Secretary to Vice Chancellor Muhammad Jameel and other distributed the gifts packs.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said the varsity administration was committed to strengthen academia-industry relationship.

He said we have to beef up the efforts to ensure the tangible research work to encounter the different challenge faced the country. He stressed the need of extending financial help to oppressed segment of society.