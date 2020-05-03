49,289 volunteers join Corona Relief Tiger Force

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Saturday said Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force will start its working from the next week.

Chairing a District Steering Committee meeting, the Dc said some 49,289 volunteers have became members of the force.

SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, ADCHQ Afifa Shajia, CEO DHA Dr Mushtaq Sipra, MPA Latif Nazar, representatives of parliamentarians Mian Nabeel Arshad, Riaz Kamooka and Industrialist Farukh Zaman were also present.

The DC said volunteers in the Tiger Force will work under the supervision of the district administration and the Tiger Force will be headed by the District Steering Committee in districts.

He said the DC will be the convener of the committee while Tehsil-based committee and Field Offices and the Village Council will also work accordingly.

The DC said the committee also includes CPO, lawmakers and industrial and local leaders.

He said the members of Tiger Force will do their duty honestly and they will be assigned the tasks by lawmakers in their constituencies. The MPA also spoke.

VEGETABLES, FRUITS MARKET: On the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali and SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza visited fruit and vegetables market and check auction process.

The DC directed the staff of market committee to keep a vigilant eye on the availability of seasonal fruit and vegetables and special steps should be taken in case of short supply of any item.

The DC also interacted with the commission agents and asked them to avoid unjustified price hike of fruit and vegetables.

He directed that the retail prices list should immediately be issued after the auction.

The SSP reviewed the security arrangements and directed the security staff to perform duties actively for the protection of people of vegetable market.