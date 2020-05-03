close
Sun May 03, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2020

PML-Q to back govt for public welfare: Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) President Ch Shujaat Hussain has said his party appreciates every good step of the government which is for the betterment of the country and the nation. According to a press release, he said his party would support the government over the 18th Amendment in health, education and other sectors, which aimed at the betterment of the people. He was talking to Pakistan Muslim League Punjab Senior Vice-President Ch Salim Baryaar.

