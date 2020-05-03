Corona patient among two die in Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: A corona patient and a corona negative patient died at the Nishtar Hospital isolation ward while 13 more tested positive.

Those died are Sajjad Hussain, 83, and Zubaida Bibi, 28, of Khanewal. Sajjad had tested positive and Zubaida negative for corona. The hospital has handed over the bodies to the district administration.

Meanwhile, the hospital received blood screening reports of corona suspects, which confirmed 13 corona positive. They are Muhammad Ashir, Rania Fatima, Razia Bibi, Abdul Khaliq, Zahid, Sheroze, Nasreen, Dr Khush Naseeb Leghari, Iqbal, Shaukat Hussain, Syeda Tahira, Sajid Hussain and Irum Zainab. Meanwhile, Nishtar Hospital corona focal person Dr Irfan said that 35 corona patients were under treatment in the isolation ward. Meanwhile, 155 passengers, who had returned from Sharjah, were discharged from the Multan industrial estate quarantine centre after their reports came negative and they left for their hometowns in Sialkot, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Jehlum, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur, Hyderabad, Quetta, Mardan, Peshawar, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Khanewal, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhimber, Mianwali, Hangu, Karak and Bannu.

Operation launched against locusts: The Punjab Agriculture Department has launched well coordinated operations against locusts on war footing on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, the Punjab Agriculture Information senior official Naveed Asmat Kahloon said all government representatives and officials have visited the locusts-hit districts to review the operation.

According to officials, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Langrial, Punjab Agriculture secretary Wasif Khurshid, National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal and Punjab Disaster Management Authority Director General Raja Khurram Shahzad are monitoring the operations against locusts.

Kahloon said the operations would save crops from locusts’ attacks.

Reportedly, surveillance of 122, 000 hectors has been completed in Bahawalpur and Sahiwal from January to May and spray was conducted on 110, 000 hectors.

He said with the cooperation of Pakistan Army, PDMA, the administration of respective districts are containing locusts. The Punjab government has purchased spray machinery and poisons on urgent bases. The Pakistan Army has provided helicopters to conduct aerial operations, he said. The joint teams of Pakistan Army, agriculture department and Federal Plant Protection Department are taking multiple measures against locusts.

22 shopkeepers held: Price Control Magistrates Saturday arrested 22 shopkeepers on selling commodities at higher rates.

According to officials, on the report of the magistrates, police arrested six shopkeepers from Multan city tehsil, two from Sadar tehsil, 12 from Shujabad tehsil and two from Jalalpur tehsil.