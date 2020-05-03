NAB-Niazi alliance is all-out to abduct Shahbaz: Rana Sana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was not concerned about the plight of people suffering from coronavirus pandemic.

The reason behind it was that the NAB-Niazi alliance was busy in using all government machinery to abduct Shahbaz Sharif and put him behind the bars, he added.

The PML-N leader was referring to alleged connivance between National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Prime Minister Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi for victimising the PML-N leaders. Responding to Railways minister’s press conference, he said people like Sheikh Rashid consider the unholy NAB-Niazi alliance as a ‘Tarzan’. “Unfortunate souls like him are cursed to lie even during the holy month of Ramazan,” he added. He said the real power of Shahbaz Sharif was the people of Pakistan and the fact that he feared nobody but God. Sheikh Rashid is a hired mouth that regurgitates whatever is fed to him by NAB, he added. Using very harsh words for the minister, he said Sheikh Rashid was nobody in the Pakistani politics, he added.

Sanaullah said Shahbaz had come to rescue the people of Pakistan from the corrupt, incompetent, unable, inept, sugar and wheat robbers, who had taken over the country. This is why, the PTI regime is terrified of Shahbaz, he added.

The NAB-Niazi tagged team could do everything but they could not stop Shahbaz from exposing the corruption and failures of the government, the PML-N leader said.

Sh Rashid should first answer the people about his disastrous performance as Railways minister and the death of over 200 people, instead of being the doorman of the NAB-Niazi alliance, Rana Sana said. Peshawar Metro, Malam Jabba, foreign funding and billion tree tsunami, helicopter case and thieves of people’s sugar want to save themselves, he added. All those accusations of corruption worth billions against Nawaz and Shahbaz had been buried through the truth, law and justice, he added.