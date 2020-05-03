Iran reports lowest virus infections since March 10

TEHRAN: Iran said Saturday there was a “clear drop” in the number of new coronavirus infections as it reported 802 fresh cases, the lowest daily count since March 10. The new cases brought to 96,448 the number recorded in Iran since it announced its first cases in mid-February.

“This shows a clear drop in the number of new infections compared to recent weeks, despite our active testing,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on state television.

He added that 77,350 of those hospitalised have since been discharged, claiming it is a “one of the highest recovery percentages in the world.” New deaths from COVID-19 rose slightly to 65 in the past 24 hours, reaching a total of 6,156, Jahanpour said.

Doubts have been cast over Iran´s coronavirus figures by experts and officials both at home and abroad.

Iran´s deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi warned that the fall in the number of infections could quickly reverse.

“I emphasise that this steady decline is fragile,” said Harirchi, who has himself recovered from COVID-19.