Robot helps Tunisia medics avoid infection

TUNIS: Medics have deployed a robot in a Tunisian hospital caring for coronavirus victims to limit contact between staff and infected patients, in a first for the North African country. The tall, single-limbed machine is mounted on wheels and is capable of taking pulses and checking temperatures and blood oxygen levels. It enables nurses, doctors and patients´ relatives to make virtual bedside visits. “It allows a reduction in contact with the sick and therefore the risk of contaminating personnel,” said Nawel Besbes Chaouch, a doctor leading the pulmonary department at the Abderrahmane Memmi hospital in Ariana, near the capital Tunis. A screen mounted at the top of the robot enables audiovisual communication with patients, who in turn can see and recognise the faces of those caring for them — an impossibility when medics otherwise have to use full protective gear. A website allows families to reserve a time slot for a virtual visit, where the robot is remote-controlled into the patient´s room to allow a video conversation. The robot was designed and made in Tunisia, by Enova, a start-up based in Sousse.