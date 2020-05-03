Defence building fire caused by internal wiring, says KE

The fire in a residential building at Badar Commercial, Defence, was caused by internal wiring, according to a press statement issued by the K-Electric [KE] on Saturday.

The fire broke out in a residential building on Khayaban-e-Badar, Phase V, in Defence Housing Authority, on Thursday. The firefighters immediately reached the property and extinguished the blaze within half an hour.

According to a spokesman for the fire department, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in an electricity meter, which caused damage to over a dozen electricity meters.

On Saturday, the power utility issued a statement saying that the fire that broke out in the residential building in the Badar Commercial area was due to internal wiring. As a result, the meters inside the building were burnt, and as soon as the fire was reported, K-Electric teams reached the site and cut off the power supply to the building. However, power supply in the area remained normal.

According to the statement, K-Electric teams are in constant contact with the representatives of the residential building and after the submission of an NOC of the Electrical Inspector Karachi by the building management, the power of the building would be restored.