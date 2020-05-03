close
Sun May 03, 2020
May 3, 2020

Minor boy dies as kite string slits his throat

Karachi

A minor boy died after his throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string in Nazimabad No 2 on Saturday.

The Gulbahar police said the incident took place when five-year-old Sufiyan, son of Sikandar, was going somewhere with his father on a motorcycle. The boy was a resident of Malir. He was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hosptial where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The family tried to take his body away with them without medico-legal formalities, but the police attempted to stop them. At this, the family and relatives of the deceased staged a protest against the incident and the police, demanding the arrest of those responsible for the incident.

The police arrested Muzammil and his father, Mansoor, over the incident and registered a case against them. Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon took notice of the incident and suspended and reverted the Gulbahar SHO.

