Woman’s body found

Police on Saturday found the body of a woman from an underground water tank at a house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 11.

Responding to the information, police and rescue workers reached the house, recovered the body from the water tank and transported it to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. She was identified as 25-year-old Fauzia, wife of Ishaq.

Police said they were informed about the body by the woman’s husband. According to police, Ishaq, a scrap dealer by profession, told them that he had married Fauzia about two months ago and she was his third wife who, along with his second wife was living with him, while his first wife lived in the hometown.

The man in his initial statement to the police said his family was unhappy with him after his marriage with Fauzia. He added that when he returned from a mosque, where he had gone for Taraveeh prayers, on Friday night, he found Fauzia missing.

He claimed that he found the body of his wife after searching his house, and added that his wife was killed after being tortured and her hands and feet had also been tied up with ropes. Ishaq told police that his son could have been behind the incident. Police said no case has been registered as they were waiting for the post-mortem report. Further investigations are under way.