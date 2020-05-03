Utility stores to remain open from 9am to 8pm

KHANEWAL: Utility stores of the district would remain open from 9 am to 8 pm daily in order to provide facility of purchasing commodities to citizens after iftar timing.

According to a notification received by the district administration, the provincial government has directed to extend timing to utility stores in order to provide facility of purchasing food items after "Iftar" timing. The utility store administration has been directed to ensure implementation of SOPs regarding Covid-19 including social distancing, masks, sanitizer and others.