Sun May 03, 2020
BR
Bureau report
May 3, 2020

Awareness drive held

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: City Traffic Police education team arranged an awareness campaign about Covid-19 on Dillazak road and Cantt area on Saturday. The team raised awareness among the road users as well as shopkeepers, asking them to keep safe social distance from one another.

The team also educated public through a loudspeaker and distributed pamphlets among them regarding Covid-19. “The traffic police have been busy on ensuring smooth flow of traffic during the peak hours as well as educating people including commuters, shopkeepers and vendors, on precautionary measures,” said SSP Traffic Waseem Khalil.

