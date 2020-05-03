Man injured in Bajaur attack

KHAR: Unidentified attackers shot at and injured a man near Khar Pul in Khar tehsil in Bajaur district on Saturday.

The sources said that unknown armed men opened fire on Shah Hussain, a resident of Mamainzo, leaving him injured. The attackers, the sources added, fled the scene after committing the crime.

The Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured person to the District Headquarters Hospital in Khar for medical treatment.

No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the crime. The police have registered a case and start investigation.

REMOVE BARRICADES: Social and political circles have demanded the Bajaur district administration to remove barricades erected on the road in front of the Civil Colony, Khar, to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

They said the barricades were established during 2008 when the militants were calling shots in the erstwhile Bajaur Agency. They said that now there was no need of such hurdles as peace had been restored to the area and tranquility prevailed.

They said there were always gridlocks of vehicles due to the fences and barricades on the Link Road and Bypass Road passing in front of the Civil Colony in Khar.