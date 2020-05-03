close
Sun May 03, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2020

Man arrested as body recovered from nullah

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2020

NOWSHERA: Police have arrested a man in a murder case after a body was recovered from Kalpani nullah.

The body of Kalim Akbar was recovered from Kalpani nullah. Later, the deceased’s son Fazal Akbar told police that his father had a monetary dispute with one Zahid Khan, a resident of Rashakai. The police said they have arrested Zahid and started further investigations.

