Sun May 03, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2020

Two shops gutted in Takhtbhai

Peshawar

TAKHTBHAI: Two shops gutted in a blaze erupted in the busy Meena Bazaar in Takhtbhai City on Saturday.

The locals said that a huge fire broke out due to short-circuiting in the Meena Bazaar that reduced two shops to ashes in a blink of eye. A team of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and saved other shops from being gutted in the fire. The shops owned by Pir Abbas Khan said that the inferno had caused them a loss of millions of rupees.

Traders’ community has appealed to the provincial government to provide financial help to the affected shopkeepers so they could be able to re-establish their small businesses and earn a decent living for their families.

