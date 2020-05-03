Injured outlaw held

By Our correspondent

LAKKI MARWAT: An outlaw was held while his accomplice fled during an exchange of fire in the limits of Shahbazkhel Police Station on Saturday, police said.

They said that acting on a tip off, the police signalled a bike to stop on Indus Highway but bike-riders opened fire on the police. The police also returned the fire in which an outlaw identified Hanifullah resident of Tank was injured while his accomplice Hamza Ali resident of Masha Mansoor, Lakki Marwat, fled the scene. A kalashnikov and some cartridges were seized from the injured outlaw.