One dies, 11 test Covid-19 positive in Swat

MINGORA: Eleven more tested positive for the coronavirus while another patient died of viral infection, taking the death toll to 14 in Swat district on Saturday.

A communique issued by the health department said that an infected patient died of Covid-19. Also, the confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 191 after 11 more reported positive for the viral disease in the district. It said that test of 1194 individuals were conducted in which 830 reported negative while the results of 173 were still awaited.

Similarly, 56 infected patients recovered from the disease and sent to their homes after medical treatment.