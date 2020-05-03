5 injured as mosque’s structure collapses

TAKHTBHAI: Five labourers were injured when the structure of an under-construction mosque collapsed in Jewar Baba Killay in Takhtbhai tehsil on Saturday. The locals said that construction work on the roof of a mosque was going on in Jewar Baba Killay when the structure collapsed all of a sudden. As a result, five labourers sustained injuries when they trapped under the debris. Two of the injured labourers were stated to be brothers. Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and rescued the labourers from the rubble. The injured labourers were identified as Zaidur Rahman, 26, Younas Khan, 25, Usman Khan, 23, Dilaram Khan, 22 and Rizwan Khan, 17. The injured were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Takhtbhai from where Usman Khan and Zaidur Rahman were later shifted to Mardan Medical Complex because of their precarious condition.