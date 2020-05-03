Boy drowns in Tarbela Lake

HARIPUR: A boy drowned in Lake Tarbela here on Saturday, police said.

They said that despite ban on bathing in reservoirs by the district administration, some boys, stated to be Afghan nationals, were bathing in the Lake Tarbela near camp No 20 Padhana when one of them slipped into deep water and drowned.

The local divers jumped after him and fished out the body after an effort of 30 minutes. However, the boy had died before shifting to Hariupr Trauma Centre. The deceased was identified as Liaqat Khan, 10, son of Mir Afzal, a resident of Afghan refugees camp No 20 Padhana Meanwhile, the Khanpur police have arrested over a dozen young swimmers who were caught bathing in Khanpur Lake and its canals. The boys were from the age group of 15 to 20, hailing from Wah Cantonment area, Taxila, Hasanabdal and Rawalpindi. Lake Khanpur attracts a large number of people for swimming and picnic in summers.