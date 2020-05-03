KP govt approves establishment of KPTG Company

PESHAWAR: Provincial government has approved a landmark decision regarding establishment of province-owned first ever Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission & Grid Company (KPTGC) to redress the issues being faced in the energy distribution system.

After implementation of its own transmission and distribution network, now the province would be able to distribute energy in an efficient manner, says an official statement. The decision was made during a provincial cabinet’s meeting, chaired by KP chief minister. Advisor to chief minister on energy sector Himayatullah Khan was also present. Himayatullah paid tribute to Zubair Khan, the secretary power KP, and his team members including Naeem Khan, the CEO PEDO, and Project Director Engr Amin Khalil for their efforts for the establishment of provincial transmission and grid company.

He further stated that KP has abundance of energy resources wherein 30,000 MW cheap hydropower energy can be produced. At present, KP is producing 162 MW hydropower energy of its owned resources and inducting it into national grid that is earning billions of rupees annually to the province. Himayat said the decision regarding establishment of newly KPTGC would strengthen economic position of the province.