AKF helps build widow’s house

CHITRAL: Reconstruction work has been started on a small house for an underprivileged family of a widow whose house in Darosh area had god damaged in the 2016 earthquake.

The house is being constructed by Al-Khidmat Foundation and Awami National Party leader Khadija Bibi. Talking to this scribe, Khadija Bibi said that the there is no mala member in the family, which comprises a widow, her daughter, who is also a widow with two children. “This house was very weak and it could fall anytime. Now hopefully its construction would be completed before Eidul Fitr,” she said.

She said ANP workers were working as free labour in the construction work, while Al-Khidmat Foundation has provided cash amount for the purchase of cement.

On the occasion, the Foundation president for Darosh Amir Sharif and Maulana Naqibullah said that after construction of the house, they will assist the family in future as well. A social worker, Abbas, took the responsibility of providing one-month ration to the family.