Jang/Geo workers demand release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The workers continued to protest against the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman outside their offices here on Saturday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters chanted slogans against the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

They said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government used the national institutions against its political opponents and independent media to suppress their voice.

Speaking on the occasion, In-charge admin Sardar Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others said the government arrested Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a property case that was decided between two parties some 34 years back.

It, they said, was astonishing to note that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif were released on bail but Mir Shakil was denied the bail.

The said that by arresting Mir Shakil, the government wanted to pressure the Jang Group into silence.

Imdad Ali demanded the immediate release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him.

He also demanded the government to release Jang Group’s pending

dues that had been withheld as it had multiplied the problems of its employees.

He said the workers would continue to protest till the acceptance of their demands and release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

He said the leaders of almost all political parties, prominent lawyers, members of the civil society organisations and representatives of all social, trade and cultural outfits extended support to them, saying the international media were also monitoring this case, which was earning a bad name for the country.