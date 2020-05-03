Medal-winning coaches deserve incentives: Arshad

KARACHI: Coaches are cardinal part of a team as they work hard on athletes to enable them lift medals in international circuit. Where other nations look after their coaches like their athletes, in Pakistan even coaches are not given cash awards for enabling their athletes to win medals in international circuit.

These days 13th South Asian Games medallists are receiving their cash prizes in different phases from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) but coaches are being ignored. A source in the PSB said that due to various reasons incentives for coaches are not part of the charter. However the new PSB ExCo will work on it, the source was quick to add. “Yes coaches deserve incentives when their athletes win medals in international circuit,” the source said.

In the 2016 India South Asian Games coaches had been given ten percent of the cash prizes of their teams total prize money. It was a rare occasion. But they have been deprived this time. “Coaches should be given incentives,” Pakistan’s boxing coach Arshad Hussain told The News.

“You know we leave our home, work for months with the players and eventually when our players get medals they are given cash prizes but we are ignored which is not good,” said Arshad, the Olympian.

“The state should include coaches in its cash awards policy. This is because of coaches that athletes secure medals. Both athletes and coaches form a team and coaches should also be treated fairly and should get incentives also,” he said. “If we are not given incentives in future we will not do coaching,” Arshad said. Meanwhile the country’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam said that coaches deserve to be honoured. “Previously too we had raised this issue and again I raise this that the coaches should have got cash awards along with the athletes who lifted medals in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal,” Inam told The News.

“A coach is highly responsible figure of a team. He looks after the whole team, focussed on every player, makes a plan and then devise strategy. And I think coaches need to be given cash awards when Pakistan teams win medals in any major event,” said Inam, two-time World Beach Wrestling Championship gold medallist and title holder of the World Beach Games.

“If coaches incentives are not in policy, it should be incorporated now so that in future they could get cash awards,” Inam said. Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) Secretary Amjad Amin Butt also put his weight behind coaches, saying, they deserve incentives. “Coaches should also be given cash awards. If they are ignored how they will be motivated. In this materialistic world everybody has his needs and coaches should not be ignored when their athletes get medals,” Butt told The News.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Secretary Shah Naeem Zafar also stressed the need of giving cash incentives to coaches.

“Coaches should also be given cash awards when athletes are handed for lifting medals in South Asian Games or any other major event. They deserve fair treatment as they work hard and stay away of their homes for months. It’s their right,” Shah said.

In Pakistan state gives coaches Rs15,000 to Rs25,000 monthly salary. In India head coach of a team is given Rs300,000 salary by the state. In the Khelo India programme even the grassroots coaches are given 20 percent of the total prize money of a team and 30 percent is handed to the developmental coaches. “And this is the main reason India has progressed so well in sports,” Shah said.