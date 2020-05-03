Yasir Shah turns 34

LAHORE: Pakistan Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah turned 34 on Saturday (May 2).

Yasir Shah filled a large hole in Pakistani hearts when Saeed Ajmal was banned for chucking in 2014. Replacing Ajmal in the side for two Tests against Australia, Yasir took 12 wickets, and then 15 more in three Tests against New Zealand, becoming the quickest Pakistan bowler to 50 wickets - in nine matches. In his first 25 Tests, Yasir took match hauls of seven or more wickets 12 times, ten of those in victories - the most famous one coming in 2016 at Lord's, where he took his first ten-wicket haul. In five consecutive Tests in 2017, Yasir picked up eight or more wickets, against West Indies and Sri Lanka. A year later, he picked up a career-best 14 for 184, in an innings victory over New Zealand in Dubai, and a few days later, in his 33rd Test, he broke the record for fastest to 200 wickets.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia shared the highlights of Swabi-born Yasir Shah’s memorable Test century on his 34th birthday. ‘One of the more unlikely stories of the summer was @Shah64Y's maiden Test 100 in Adelaide!’ He turns 34 today so have another look at the highlights from his entertaining 113. The leg spinner went on to top score with 113 in Pakistan’s first innings against Australia in the second Test in Adelaide. He scored 13 boundaries in the process before getting caught out by Pat Cummins. Pakistan lost the game by an innings and 48 runs.