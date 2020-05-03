Corona challenges: Sports ministers urged to devise strategy

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza who invited number of South Asian Games winning medalists for cash giving/photo session ceremony at his office this week, has now convened a virtual session of the Federal Sports Coordination Committee to cope with COVID-19 threats.

In a letter written to the provincial, AJK and GB Sports Ministers, she addressed the importance of convening virtual session to make efforts to address problems faced by the sports fraternity. Azam Dar, Deputy Director General (Technical) and spokesman Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) confirmed that all the members of the committee have been asked to confirm their availability. “On behalf of the Federal Government, the Federal Minister in her letter stated that sports need a big backing and push in wake of COVID-19 threats. All sports activities are at the standstill.

Remedial measures at federal and provincial/regional level are warranted on urgent basis.

To cope with the situation, she called for the collective efforts to resolve the issues of sportsmen in this threatening situation of Covid-19 pandemic. She also sought input of the provincial, AJK and GB Sports Ministers on the challenges being faced by sports fraternity.”

The meeting is to discuss:

i. Adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the overall sports of the country.

ii. Steps taken so far by the provincial, AJK and GB governments to mitigate sufferings of the sports persons/athletes.

iii. Support provided by the provincial, AJK and GB governments to the sports persons to overcome their financial crises.

iv. To evolve a comprehensive strategy to cope with the challenges being faced in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

v. Any other item as deemed appropriate.