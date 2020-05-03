‘Pakistan summer tour of England to be rescheduled’

ISLAMABAD: Strong indications emerging from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suggest that Pakistan Test series is to be rescheduled for August (provided easing up in Covid-19 threats) instead of July with first Test starting from August 5 and that too behind the close doors.

The ECB officials are set to meet with their Ministries and government officials within next fortnight to decide on the future course of action on international cricket summer of 2020. The fresh plan prepared for the summer’s international commitments in England reveal that action will get under way with the series against West Indies from July 8-which is exactly a week after the current suspension of the season ends. The new dates of international fixtures could only materialize if the government in England consider hosting it safe to host international matches in wake of COVID-19. “All this is only possible if we see a sharp decrease in the COVID-19 impact in the country. I hope things would be much clearer in a month time,” ECB chief executive, Tom Harrison said in a television interview. He also announced pushing the Hundred’s launch back to 2021 amid an admission from the ECB chief executive that empty grounds are now the “only option” if the sport can somehow get under way this summer.

Speaking to Sky’s Cricket Show, Harrison said: “I think people are understanding that behind closed doors is our only option this year. The thought of crowds this summer is not something that is realistic in the context of the public health crisis.”

He however hoped that the T20 Blast and international cricket was a possibility in England this summer in the event of green signal from the government. However, he admitted that changes were must and totally re-shuffling in schedule with the changing scenario is a possibility.

England Government has already announced conducting over one lakh and 25 thousand tests of COVID-19 per day with expectation are that in a couple of months’ time everyone in England would be knowing on his health status. When The News approached a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) spokesman to know as whether the Board has been intimated on changes in schedule that early was set the start with the first Test at Lord’s from July 30, he said the ECB has yet to contact them on any change in schedule. “No one from ECB has so far made any contacts with us regarding change in schedule. The Board would have been considering different options under COVID-19 threats but we have not been contacted as yet,” he said.