S Korean scientists conclude Covid-19 patients cannot be infected again

SEOUL: South Korean scientists have concluded that Covid-19 patients cannot be infected twice with the novel coronavirus, after hundreds of people in the country had tested positive for the virus again after recovering last month.

According to the Independent, a “South Korean expert panel has concluded that dead virus fragments were the likely cause of more than 290 people in the country testing positive after recovery for coronavirus”.

“The tests detected the ribonucleic acid of the dead virus,” said Dr Oh Myoung-don, a doctor at the Seoul National University Hospital, according to Korea Herald.

“PCR testing that amplifies genetics of the virus is used in South Korea to test Covid-19, and relapse cases are due to technical limits of the PCR testing,” he was quoted as saying.Explaining the technical limits of a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, he said that the test can lead to false positives because the test itself cannot determine if the virus detected in an infected person’s body is dead or alive.