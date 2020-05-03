Egypt director of video critical of Sisi dies in jail

BEIRUT: A young Egyptian filmmaker imprisoned for directing a music video critical of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has died in a Cairo jail, his lawyer said on Saturday.

Shady Habash, 24, died in Tora prison, said lawyer Ahmed al-Khawaga, who was unable to give a cause of death.

"His health had been deteriorating for several days... He was hospitalised, then returned to the prison yesterday evening where he died in the night," he told AFP, without giving further details.

Habash was detained in March 2018, accused of "spreading fake news" and "belonging to an illegal organisation", according to the prosecution. He was arrested after having directed the music video for the song "Balaha" by rock singer Ramy Essam.

The song’s lyrics lambast "Balaha" -- a name given to Sisi by his detractors in reference to a character in an Egyptian film known for being a notorious liar.

Essam gained popularity during the popular revolt against then-president Hosni Mubarak in early 2011. He has since gone into exile in Sweden.