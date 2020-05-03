Kazakh president fires predecessor’s daughter amid succession talk

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan’s president on Saturday dismissed the eldest daughter of his veteran predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev as senate speaker, triggering fresh speculation over a power struggle in the energy-rich Central Asian state.

The 56-year-old Dariga Nazarbayeva’s post had positioned her as second in line to the head of state. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is Nazarbayev’s hand-picked successor, had "terminated the powers" of Nazarbayeva, his office said in a statement.

In a Twitter post, Tokayev thanked her for "active and fruitful work" as Senate speaker.

A senate spokeswoman did not provide an immediate comment when contacted by AFP. Nazarbayev, 79, is still widely viewed as Kazakhstan’s top decision-maker despite stepping down from the presidency last year after nearly 30 years in power. His daughter’s dismissal came as authoritarian Kazakhstan’s oil-producing economy reels from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokayev previously occupied the senate chair position held by Nazarbayeva up until her dismissal. Many analysts had viewed 66-year-old Tokayev, a former foreign minister, as a loyal seat-warmer who might make way for a member of the Nazarbayev family at a later date.