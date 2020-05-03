France extends virus emergency until July 24

PARIS: France on Saturday decided to extend a health emergency imposed to fight the new coronavirus for another two months until July 24, Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

A proposal to go before parliament from Monday says the lifting this month of the emergency, which began on March 24, would "be premature" and "could see a risk of the outbreak" intensifying.

The bill also lays out the quarantine conditions for people coming to France from abroad.

"We are going to have to live with the virus for a while," Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said after a cabinet meeting.