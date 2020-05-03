‘Stranded’ Rohingyas land on BD coast

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: Dozens of Rohingya refugees believed to have come from two boats stranded at sea for weeks as they tried to reach Malaysia landed on the Bangladesh coast on Saturday, Rohingya community leaders said.

Bangladesh has refused to let the two trawlers carrying about 500 people land on its territory despite UN calls to allow them in as a powerful storm bears down on the region.

Security officials said a small boat carrying about 40 people, including "starving" women and children, had come ashore.

Local people tipped off the coast guard and 29 people were detained and about 10 fled, police and security officials said. Bangladesh officials would not confirm the Rohingya were from the boats stranded at sea.