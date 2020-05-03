IPC minister calls for strategy to help sportspersons amid coronavirus crisis

KARACHI: The federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza has called upon the sports ministers of all the federating units and regions to address the problems of the sportspersons and devise a strategy to cope with the challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dr Fehmida, through a letter written to the provincial, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan sports ministers, requested them to convene a virtual session of the Federal Sports Coordination Committee to address problems faced by the sportspersons and evolve a comprehensive strategy to cope with the challenges being faced in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic,” a press release of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) said on Saturday.

The minister stated that sports has multidimensional role in the modern world.

“Its significance to integrate masses, create healthy and peaceful culture in any society cannot be underestimated being equally useful for socio-economic development,” she said in the letter. “The multifarious role of sports has proven its utility and usefulness, especially, for the nations like Pakistan,” she said.

The minister also highlighted that the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has not only brought the social life to a stand still but also has adversely affected the sports activities across the country.

“All the sports events at national and international level have either been postponed or cancelled. In this context, remedial measures at federal, provincial and regional level are warranted on urgent basis,” she said.

To cope with the situation, she called for the collective efforts to resolve the issues of sportsmen in this emergency situation.

She also sought input of the provincial, AJK and GB Sports Ministers on points including impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall sports of the country, steps taken so far by the provincial, AJK and GB governments to mitigate sufferings of the sportspersons and athletes, support provided by the provincial, AJK and GB governments to the sportspersons to overcome their financial crises, to evolve a comprehensive strategy to cope with the challenges being faced in the wake of coronavirus and any other item as deemed appropriate.