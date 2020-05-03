India to boost efforts to host 2032 Olympics

NEW DELHI: India will step up its battle to win the 2032 Olympic Games and other international events when the global coronavirus pandemic eases, its top sports leader Narinder Batra told AFP.

Ten years after hosting the Commonwealth Games, the Indian Olympic Association president said his country had lessons to learn but would not be deterred. “We are serious and definitely pitching for the 2026 Youth Olympic Games and the 2032 Olympics,” he said Friday.

India has already written expressions of interest to the International Olympic Committee but faces reported competition from Thailand, Russia and Colombia for the 2026 event. Queensland in Australia, Shanghai and a potential joint bid between Seoul and Pyongyang are also being touted for the 2032 Olympics.

However, the pandemic has halted all debate. Batra said “documentation” has started for 2032 but work is now frozen.