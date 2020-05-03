England trip to Lanka delayed

COLOMBO: England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka, which was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, will be rescheduled to January 2021.

That is what Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) CEO Ashley de Silva has suggested anyway, though the English Cricket Board (ECB) appears not to have made any firm arrangements yet.

SLC is currently attempting to reschedule a number of inbound mid-year tours, all of which have either already been postponed, or are at serious risk from the pandemic.

England spent around 10 days in Sri Lanka in March, and even completed one three-day warm-up match, before Covid-19 forced the second practice game to be called off midway through. They were supposed to play two Tests, in Galle and Colombo, as part of the World Test Championship (WTC). SLC is keen to set new dates down for this tour as soon as possible, aware perhaps that several other boards will be competing for England’s time once cricket recommences.

According to the current FTP, England are due begin a five-Test tour of India in January but that could be pushed back to February. The ECB has been approached for comment. “We are in the process of rescheduling the tours that have been postponed,” de Silva told Daily News.