Govt urged to open markets

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) office-bearers and leaders of over 100 markets, at a “Traders consultative conference”, have urged the government to open markets and small industries immediately as lockdown now has become unbearable.

Traders are in severe stress, as they are on the verge of bankruptcy due to the prolonged lockdown and suspension of trade activities, they said.

If businesses could be opened in the US, Italy, Spain, Germany and many other countries with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) than why not in Pakistan? They asked.

It is a season for businesses and the government would have to open all trade and industries with the SOPs, as now they have nothing to pay utility bills or salaries.

They warned that if the government extends the lockdown, then the traders would be compelled to open their markets / shops from May 10.

“They should be allowed to open their businesses whether for limited timings, otherwise law and order situation would worsen,” they added.