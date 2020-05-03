The right way to a smart lockdown

LAHORE: Anyone who is in power thinks himself an expert in all fields; be it health, education or economy; the real experts appointed by the chief executive have simply to follow his philosophy or opt out.

We are in the midst of an unmanageable crisis that cannot be handled by a single person. We have to somehow restart our economic activities.

This time around, we not only need economic experts, but health professionals to guide us to the least risky path. Failure to do so might spell disaster not only for the economy, but for the lives of Pakistani citizens.

All doctors in Pakistan had pleaded with the government to ensure social distancing and protective gadgets for the medical professionals on priority.

They have a point, as they are on the forefront in the fight against the pandemic.

If they remain unprotected, they would either be infected by the virus or they would avoid patients and not perform their duties honestly. Protecting the doctors and paramedical staff should have been the top priority of both the federal and provincial governments.

We are already short of doctors and other medical professionals and cannot afford to lose a single person due to negligence of not providing them safety gear.

Resuming economic activity is equally important as the abrupt halt after pandemic shaved off millions of jobs. Economic experts should in consultation with health professionals, devise an effective strategy to reduce the risks to the workers.

Our prime minister talks about smart lockdown, but has failed to spell out the strategy in this regard. The smart lockdown talked about by the PM seeks people’s cooperation, while smart lockdown needs laws that should be implemented by state machinery in letter and spirit. People would have to obey and maintain social distancing.

The main problem in this regard is to take the workers to their job station and bring them back in a way that the required distance between two individuals is maintained. This brings in the reality of shortage of public transport, particularly during the opening and closing hours of offices and industries.

Another problem would be the feasibility for transporters. They would have to operate at 1/3rd capacity as required under social distancing formula.

A solution could be found in this regard. Diesel and petrol prices have already decline by Rs45-Rs30 per litre. The government for the time being should not reduce the fares.

Moreover, each industry and office be asked to compensate some amount per person if they want to operate. The government may also provide some subsidy to ensure social distancing is maintained during commuting.

Wearing masks and gloves should be made compulsory. Most of the industries in Pakistan were operating on one shift basis due to economic distress even before the pandemic.

The industries department should stagger the operations of industries in a way that only 1/3 operate in day shift, 1/3 in evening and 1/3 in the night shift.

The shift could be rotated after every week.

This way the load of the workers during travelling would be reduced by 1/3. Only workers having identity cards of their employers should be allowed to board public transport.

In the same way, office timings should be staggered by the government in such a way that 1/3 start at 8 am, 1/3 at 10 m and 1/3 at 12 noon. This should be applicable on government offices as well.

For the shops the government should allow one trade to operate four times a week. Fabric shops be allowed to open one day in the morning and the other day in the evening.

Machinery and equipment shops should be allowed to open in the night. Each trade should be fully accommodated, but in a way that ensures that the rush seen when everything was open could be avoided.

This would require a lot of hard work and planning, but for the time being there is no other way. District administrations would have to be very vigilant not to allow any gathering even of two to three people for gossiping.

Violators should be heavily fined. Beggars have no place in lock down.

They are the ones who are mostly able-bodied but find begging easier than doing laborious work. They should be rounded off and confined to a camp for a week.

Some NGO may be asked to provide them meals.

If they reappear after release the stay in camp may be prolonged to two weeks. We have to create awareness among the people through strict administration. Easy lockdown without strict compliance on social distancing would be disastrous.