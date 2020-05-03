Buffett’s Berkshire reports Q1 loss of $50bln

By Monitoring Desk

Washington: Hard-hit by the market rout surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company of Warren Buffett, has reported first-quarter net losses of nearly $50 billion, it said on Saturday.

The celebrated billionaire, considered one of the world´s savviest investors, said a better measure of the company´s performance was its operating earnings, which exclude investments and are less subject to sharp fluctuations.

By that measure, Berkshire Hathaway saw growth to $5.9 billion from $5.55 billion a year earlier.

The brutal drop in the net -- to a loss of $49.75 billion from a profit last year of $21.7 billion -- resulted primarily from the drop in value of its wide-ranging portfolio of investments amid fears over the economic impact of the global pandemic.

A year earlier, the conglomerate reported profits of $15.5 billion.

Berkshire said most of its more than 90 businesses have faced “relatively minor to severe” negative effects from COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, with revenue slowing considerably in April even at businesses deemed “essential.”

The BNSF railroad saw shipping volumes fall, Geico set aside money for car insurance premiums it doesn’t expect to collect, and some businesses cut wages and furloughed workers. Retailers such as See’s Candies and the Nebraska Furniture Mart closed stores.

Buffett also allowed Berkshire’s cash stake to rise to a record $137.3 billion from $128 billion at the end of 2019.

That reflected the 89-year-old billionaire’s inability to make large, “elephant” size acquisitions, now in its fifth year, and caution in buying more stocks. Berkshire repurchased $1.7 billion of its own stock.

Berkshire’s first-quarter net loss totaled $49.75 billion, or $30,653 per Class A share, reflecting $54.52 billion of losses from investments, mainly common stocks. A year earlier, net earnings totaled $21.66 billion, or $13,209 per share.

An accounting rule requires Berkshire to report unrealized stock losses and gains with earnings. This causes huge swings in Berkshire’s net results that Buffett considers meaningless.

Quarterly operating profit, which Buffett considers a better performance measure, rose 6 percent to $5.87 billion, or about $3,624 per Class A share, from $5.56 billion, or about $3,388 per share.

Year-earlier results reflected a charge on investments linked to what prosecutors called a fraud at a solar company. Operating profit at Berkshire’s business units fell 3 percent, with lower profit from BNSF, utilities and energy, and manufacturing, service and retailing businesses.

Vice Chairman Charlie Munger told The Wall Street Journal last month that a few small Berkshire businesses might close altogether.