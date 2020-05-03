Petroleum price cuts cost Rs20bln to FBR in two months

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has estimated around Rs20 billion in revenue losses from petroleum products alone in two months due to falling oil prices and lacklustre consumer demand for fuels amid the virus lockdown, sources said on Saturday.

The sources said the losses were estimated for the current and the previous months during which the government announced massive reduction in petroleum prices.

In the last two months, prices of petrol and diesel have been down 27 and 35 percent, respectively, according to an estimate of Topline Research. Massive decline in fuel consumption during the lockdown also contributed to revenue losses from petroleum products. Sales of petroleum products dropped 33 percent to 1.052 million tons in March. April numbers are yet to arrive, but the damage has been done since the government announced lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak. Economic activities came down significantly after travelling restrictions stopped movement of goods from and to ports, while shops of retail goods and industrial productions remained closed for almost two months, giving a dent to domestic economy.

The growth is expected to reverse in the current fiscal year and if losses to informal sector, in terms of unemployment and outputs, are taken into account the economic predicaments would be unparalleled. The sources said petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) products are a major revenue spinner. However, the ongoing lockdown adversely affected the business activities and revenue collection, they said.

The FBR collected Rs248.51 billion as sales tax on supplies of POL products during the fiscal year of 2018/19, compared to Rs236.81 billion in the preceding fiscal year. The sources said the revenue collection under the head already started declining early this fiscal year due to slowdown in the economy. Further the adverse impact of coronavirus deteriorated the collection efforts.

The FBR was given Rs5.5 trillion as revenue collection target for the current fiscal year. However, the FBR witnessed shortfall in revenue collection during the first half of the current fiscal year due to slowdown in economy.

Ministry of finance said the FBR posted over Rs100 billion in revenue shortfall during the first half of the current fiscal year. Reasons for the shortfall include unprecedented compression in imports, less consumption of petroleum products, decline in auto parts sector, less growth in airline sector and overall economic slowdown, according to ministry’s mid-year budgetary review.

The sources said estimates of revenue collection were revised downward massively due to aftereffects of lockdowns. The downward revised target of Rs3.9 trillion for the current fiscal year could only be achieved with the restoration of economic activities in the coming Ramazan and Eid, they said.