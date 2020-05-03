IMF approves loan for Ecuador

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Washington: The International Monetary Fund has approved a $643 million emergency loan for Ecuador, as the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices hit the South American nation.The Ecuadorian Ministry of Economy and Finance said Friday the five-year loan came with "favorable conditions" at 1.05 percent interest.
The country faces a double crisis in the form of the virus and a fall in oil prices, with the IMF forecasting a drop of 6.3 percent in the country´s GDP in 2020.
Ecuador has so far reported more than 25,000 COVID-19 infections and 1,000 deaths linked to the disease.
"This financing will provide the necessary liquidity to support the reactivation of production and the protection of jobs," the ministry said in a statement.
The credit offering joins a three-year economic assistance program signed by Lenin Moreno´s government with the international body in 2019.
That $4.2 billion loan involved a raft of cuts and fiscal adjustments that led to a wave of protests in October 2019 when the government raised fuel prices.