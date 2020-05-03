Stocks likely to sustain positive momentum

The market closed four percent higher during the outgoing week, as investors braved out the pandemic lit with hope of further rate cut and inflows from donor agencies, dealers said.

An analyst from Arif Habib said, “Market should sustain its momentum next week.” Reduction in inflationary readings for April 2020 should help boost the momentum further.

Furthermore, expectations were ripe of a significant easing in the lockdown to help restart business activity in the country, which was another positive for the market, he said.

An analyst from BMA Capital management said, "The upcoming month will bring in new economic data points where lower inflation can help the market sustain its current momentum and given the lower inflation trajectory, SBP will have room to cut policy rate further by 100bps in the upcoming monetary policy meeting.”

Moreover, international oil prices could dictate movement of index heavy weight oil scrips, where any positive development in oil price dynamics could deliver gains.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index surged by 3.98 percent or 1,305 points to close at 34,112 points in the four-day trading week. Average volumes settled at 179 million shares, down by 32 percent while average value traded clocked-in at $49 million, also down by 32 percent as compared with the preceding week.

Analyst from Habib Metro-Financial Services said, “Going forward, the market sentiment is likely to hinge upon how quickly local and global investors expect the pandemic to resolve.”

Foreign offloading during the week arrived at $11.6 million compared to a net sell of $2.5 million last week. Selling was witnessed in oil and gas exploration and production ($7.7 million), fertilisers and banks ($1.5 million each). On the domestic front, mutual funds accumulated stocks worth $4.2 million, while companies bought $3.6 million.

In the outgoing month, the index registered a cumulative return of 17 percent which was the highest return in any month recorded after March 2009.

Progress on a vaccine against the coronavirus reported by Gilead and Oxford University has uplifted investment climate in global markets, which has spilled over on to the PSX as well. In addition to the IMF’s RFI (Rapid Financing Instrument) worth $1.4 billion, the ADB announced $1.7 billion to help Pakistan deal with the pandemic, which helped jack up confidence in the markets.

The rupee has also appreciated four percent during April, which has also contributed to the turnaround in investors’ confidence.

Financial results announced by automobile and cement companies painted a gloomy picture stemming from depressed sales for both sectors and increased finance cost for cement companies.

Oil and gas companies reported better than expected results despite the recent dip in oil prices, which was expected to be reflected with a six-month delay. Moreover, OGDC skipped a dividend for this quarter, which might indicate the management’s expectation of upcoming liquidity stretch.

On the other hand, consideration of the government for downward revision of petroleum product prices helped build expectations of overall reduction in inflation going forward.

Sector-wise positive contributions came from oil and gas exploration companies (396 points), power generation and distribution (201 points), fertilisers (158 points), cement (126 points), and oil and gas marketing companies (78 points).

While scrip-wise positive contributions were led by Hubco (197 points), Oil and Gas Development Company (144 points), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (119 points), Pakistan Oilfields Limited (92 points), and Fauji Fertilizer Company (79 points).