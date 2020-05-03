Rupee may stay firm

The rupee is expected to remain range-bound against the dollar next week because of reduced demand for greenback from importers and improved foreign inflows into government securities, traders said.

“There is a slowdown in demand for the local currency at the moment, as imports have declined, showing a cooling of business activity due to the coronavirus outbreak,” a dealer at a leading commercial bank said.

Growing coronavirus cases in the country have led to a widespread shutdown of production, which was affecting the economy. This has contributed to fall in oil and machinery imports as well.

“Though, the government has allowed some sectors to operate, demand in the economy will take time to pick up,” the dealer added.

“We anticipate the rupee to trade in the range of 159 to 160 per dollar in the interbank market next week.”

The debt market saw some fresh foreign inflows of approximate $200 million into treasury bills, while outflows were $700 million in April.

Outflow from the treasury bills clocked in at $2.853 billion, while inflows stood at $3.636 so far this fiscal year.

Traders are expecting more portfolio investments, as hopes for corona treatment are high.

Moreover, the rates on investments in the domestic government papers remain high compared with significantly lower rates in Europe and the United States.

Hot money outflows drove the rupee down to 161.65 to the dollar on Monday. However, the currency recovered and closed at 160.17 on Thursday once the outflows subsided.

The rupee has been supported by contraction in the current account deficit and higher foreign exchange reserves of the country.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $18.463 billion in the week ended April 24 from $17.300 billion.

The reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by $1.181 billion to $12.07 billion. Current account deficit fell 73 percent to $2.8 billion in the nine months of the current fiscal year.

Deficit stood at $10.284 billion in the corresponding period last year. It dropped to a small $6 million in March from $198 million in the previous month.

Another dealer said the expectations of another cut in policy rate were also building market sentiment. The drop in inflation in April, stable currency and slow down are signalling a fourth and maybe last rate cut post pandemic by the central bank.

Global markets are in a risk mode with hopes of coronavirus treatment, and traders are expecting more portfolio investments.

Foreign investment in T-bills stood at $204 million as of April 24.

