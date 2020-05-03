IMF sees Pakistan’s $1.9bln to fizzle out in 15 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s gross international reserves are likely to dip $1.82 billion over the next 15 months as the pandemic is taking toll on the country’s exports, remittances and foreign inflows, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

IMF estimated gross international reserves for pre-COVID-19 scenario at around $12.6 billion for the current fiscal year, but they are now estimated to decline to $11.9 billion till June-end 2020, indicating a $587 million drop. Gross international reserves were estimated at $16.8 billion in 2020/21, but the estimate was revised down to $15.6 billion, depicting a decline of $1.2 billion.

“The pandemic shock has given rise to an urgent balance of payments need,” said IMF. “While the fall in oil prices and weaker import demand provide some support to the current account, the COVID-19 shock will have a severe impact on the balance of payment.”

In a report on rapid financing instrument, IMF said in particular export growth is likely to come to a halt due to the fall in external demand. Remittances are expected to drop by over $5 billion during FY2020 and FY2021 as activity in Gulf Cooperation Council countries declines.

Outflows from non-resident holdings of domestic treasuries could continue, despite having experienced $2 billion in outflows so far. “This scenario will result in new external financing needs of about $2 billion (0.8 percent of GDP) in Q4 FY2020.”

The country received $1.4 billion from IMF to offset corrosive impact of the virus tumult on its external account sector. This was in addition to $6 billion of extended fund facility (EFF) agreed last year to help the country avert its balance of payment crisis.

A potential financing gap of around $1.6 billion could emerge in FY2021, which would be filled through the use of reserve assets, additional support from multilateral partners, and, if needed, additional policy adjustments.

The pandemic created an urgent fiscal and balance of payments need. The new external financing gap is estimated by the staff at $2 billion (0.8 percent of the GDP) for Q4 FY2020. Pakistan’s public debt is assessed to be sustainable although risks have increased due to COVID-19 shock, while the capacity to repay the fund would remain adequate.

“With strong policy implementation under the EFF and continued support by multilateral and official bilateral creditors, Pakistan’s debt will be brought back to a firm downward trajectory over the medium-term,” said the IMF. “Debt sustainability is also supported by the agreed maintenance of exposure by key bilateral creditors (China, Saudi Arabia and UAE), as demonstrated by the established track record over the last 9 months. The authorities stand ready to mount an additional fiscal effort should donor funding falls short.”

Pakistani authorities expected that financial assistance from IMF would reinforce their efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of the COVID-19 crisis on the economy. Beyond the prevailing global crisis, Pakistan remains committed to the objectives, framework and reforms agreed under the EFF.

“As soon as the current pressures subside, the authorities look forward to resuming discussions on the second and third reviews of the [EFF] program and to re-embarking on the path of recovery on which they have made so much progress before the COVID-19 crisis,” added IMF. “The authorities will continue to implement growth-friendly and inclusive policies, and structural reforms to boost potential growth and enhance resilience, while strengthening social safety nets.”