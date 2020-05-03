Righting the ship

This letter refers to the article ‘Dysfunctional institutions’ (April 28, 2020) by Sami Saeed, a thought-provoking piece on a society where moral values have retreated in all spheres. Alas our bureaucratic institutions have been deteriorating for some time. Before the 80s, the bureaucrats whose knowledge, grit and boldness were par excellence and they were considered custodians of good governance. The interests of the state used to be their first and foremost priority. However, this sturdy structure has gradually crumbled, replaced by an insipid and incompetent cabal of cronies and politically motivated hires. Furthermore, there appears to be no light at the end of tunnel as repeated attempts to reform this vital institution have failed miserably.

The most recent attempt culminated in the Dr. Eshrat report on reform of the bureaucracy, which has been relegated to the dustbin of history. The faulty and outdated procedure of intake has resulted in a deluge of unqualified, poorly trained, and over paid officers. The formation of a time bound, fully empowered commission tasked with reversing the decline is the need of the hour.

Zafar Iqbal FCA

Lahore