Paving the future

The government of Pakistan is seeking to start up the economy amidst the Covid-19 epidemic. One way to do so would be to initiate construction projects. Therefore, now would be the perfect opportunity to start the construction of the Eastern CPEC route that passes through all provinces. The Eastern CPEC route is less susceptible to yearly flooding and it will boost economic activity in the poorest regions of Pakistan.

The Eastern route should include a motorway, an elevated high-speed railway line, a pipeline, and an electric grid. The pipeline and grid line can generate revenue by allowing Pakistan to act as a transit point for Central Asian oil and gas exports to India, thereby improving relations with our neighbors. Given these benefits, it should not be difficult to secure funding for this project.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar