Sun May 03, 2020
Corona trouble

Newspost

 
May 3, 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic is a global challenge. It is a threat to the whole of humanity, regardless of social classes or geographical locations. Deaths are increasing on a daily basis and yet we have no vaccine to counter it off.

Hundreds and thousands have already lost their lives. It seems like we have been imprisoned in our homes. Being homebound is another big challenge that gives rise to a number of problems. Frontline workers are constantly risking their lives as they work during this pandemic.

Syed Ovais Akhtar

Karachi

