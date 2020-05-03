Comment: Small law firms bear brunt of pandemic

Whenever you want to measure the ethics and honesty of any society or you want to assess the democratic norms of any country, you would definitely look at the strength of the legal system that country possesses. The legal system in the UK has been the main pillar of democratic architecture. The independence and impartiality of the judiciary provides confidence in the citizens in relation to their rights in the country.

However, this credible legal system would not flourish without the significant involvement of lawyers. Lawyers have been playing a crucial role in providing legal assistance to all segments of the society, including the destitute and deprived ones. The vulnerable people of society find respite to their stressful legal issues through lawyers.

The small high street law firms have been playing a fundamental role when it comes to supporting the local communities. The pandemic has put most of these small law firms into financial difficulties. Most of these firms are facing cash flow pressures and reduced or no fee income has put these firms at risk of collapse. The research conducted by the Law Society shows that “71 per cent of high street firms believe that they may have to close their doors in the next 6 months as result of the crisis”. Work has been reduced whether it is a residential property transaction or an immigration application to the Home Office.

Reduction in court hearings and due to social distancing, lack of face to face meetings with clients in many matters have resulted in either less or no work at all for many small firms. Although the government has pledged some support, but it seems many businesses will fall through the cracks. Firms are still expected to pay their business rents even though the premises have no presence and many self-employed lawyers will be excluded from the “support package”.

Considering the present uncertain situation, this is the time for small firms to plan their future paths or in Winston Churchill’s words “this is no time for ease and comfort. It is time to dare and endure”.

The writer is a lawyer