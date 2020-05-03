Over 100,000 Pak expats want to fly home: Moeed

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf has said there are more than 100,000 Pakistani expatriates stranded abroad due to virus lockdowns who are seeking repatriation, while 15,000 have been brought home from 38 countries since March 21.

“There are 88 countries where Pakistanis are stuck and want to come back, whereas 90 per cent of the 100,000 overseas Pakistanis left abroad are mostly in Gulf countries — 70,000 in UAE, over 15,000 in Saudi Arabia and around 6,000 in Qatar,” Yusuf said at a press briefing on Saturday. He added that this was the main reason for a large number of rescue flights being sent to Gulf countries.

He added that special flights have reached all the regions of the world, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, United Arab Emirates, Oman and Indonesia.

Yusuf said the government’s priority was to bring people on an emergency basis — especially labourers laid off from their services, religious pilgrims, prisoners and Pakistanis with expired visas. He said overseas Pakistanis should get themselves registered with their respective embassies. The PM’s aide mentioned that health advisers and experts have recommended that every single individual that comes be tested. “The 48 hours quarantine period for a passenger was notified under the standard protocol for all and after that period the test will be conducted,” he said.

Yusuf said during the past week, there was a surge in Covid-19 positives in inbound passengers, which was beyond expectations, and consequently the number of passengers was reduced.

People who are not able to afford the expenses are also being assisted by the government. “As per the Prime Minister’s directions provinces would be consulted to increase the number of passengers to 12,000 and it would take weeks to bring back the 100,000 stranded Pakistanis,” he added.

He went on to mention that www.covid.gov.pk was the only reliable source of information to confirm schedules for flights and people should refrain from buying tickets from different airlines and travel agents. “They should confirm flight schedule from this website,” he added.