Govt unveils cash relief plan for virus-hit jobless

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the “second phase” of the government’s Ehsaas emergency cash relief programme, with the latest initiative aiming to provide financial support for people who were rendered unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This [programme] is for the people who had jobs — like in a restaurant or any other place — but who have lost their jobs [because of the virus],” the Prime Minister said in a media briefing while launching the programme’s web portal on Saturday. “Anyone can register on the website. The people will have to tell us who they were working for and when they lost the job. That’s all.”

The initiative comes as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic that has left 421 dead and infected more than 18,600 people at the time of this report. Just a day before, Pakistan had a record 45 deaths in 24 hours.

During his media briefing, Khan said the new programme will distribute money to the recently unemployed in the exact same manner the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme did for the vulnerable.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that there are people who will not be able to navigate the website. “We are aware that many won’t be able put their names on the website,” Khan said. “You can ask your friends, relatives and neighbours to help you in this.

“Further, I will also ask the Tiger Force — which now has over one million volunteers — to speak to union councils across the country and help the needy people input their names in the forms.” He also stressed the programme would be “apolitical and be decided on merit”.

The people who register in the programme will undergo the same scrutiny as the Ehsaas programme for the vulnerable, which has thus far disbursed 81 billion rupees to more than 6.8 million families, the Prime Minister said.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, an amount of Rs 12,000 — similar to the ongoing initiative for the poor — would be given to each individual under the umbrella of Ehsaas Emergency Cash.

The Prime Minister also gave assurances that the money donated to his relief fund will be utilised transparently. “All our reports and audits are transparent and will be placed before the nation,” he added.

The Prime Minister said the main aim of his government was to make sure the people of the country were not burdened. “This is why we brought down petrol prices by Rs 30. We have brought down the price of diesel by a total of 42 rupees,” Khan remarked. He added that since fuel prices were slashed, prices of everything should fall as well.

He also spoke about the government’s recent incentives for the construction industry. “Never in the history of this country has the construction industry ever received incentives as large as we have given them,” he said. He then urged the public to “work with the government to combat the virus”. “They [public] need to take precautionary measures. If I had tested positive, it would have been my responsibility to make sure I self-isolated and quarantined,” he added.

“We do not know when a vaccine for the virus will be made available. If we have to live with this for the next six months or a year we need to have a plan. The more disciplined we are the more easily we will be able to defeat it. The public needs to practise social distancing on their own. We cannot force them to do anything.”