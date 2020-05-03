Petrol savings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The government’s move to reduce the price of petroleum products is a welcome gesture. However, it will benefit a limited number of people as traveling on roads or on highways is restricted due to the pandemic. Given the soaring price of food items at the onset of Ramazan it would have been wiser to allocate the savings from the reduction of petroleum prices to the Ehsaas Programme.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad