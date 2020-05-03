In yet another tragedy this week, Pakistani journalist Sajid Hussain who was in exile in Sweden and studying for his master’s degree at the prestigious Uppsala University has been confirmed dead by Swedish authorities. His body was fished out on April 23, from a river near the town of Uppsala after a search that lasted for nearly two months. He went missing on March 2, after moving to this university town from Stockholm. Sajid was a bright young intellectual who had worked as a journalist in Pakistan, including for this newspaper. Those who knew him recall him as a person of mild manners and curious disposition. His departure from Pakistan under an imminent threat to his life was a loss to journalism in this country where we desperately need daring and determined journalists who can challenge the dominant narrative.

Sajid was chief editor of Balochistan Times which he had set up as an online magazine. He was particularly investigating issues related to Balochistan, and wrote about enforced disappearances and explored the causes and characters in the long-running insurgency there. Though the cause of his death is not yet confirmed, journalists’ organisations say that it needs to be investigated thoroughly, since the circumstances are murky to say the least. International media rights organizations and the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) have expressed concern at his death but the Pakistan Foreign Office has declined to comment. It is a matter of profound grief that a young life has been extinguished in such a manner. Sweden is considered one of the safest countries in the world to live and work and an advocate of free expression. If there is any doubt about how Sajid Hussain died, it is reasonable to expect and demand that there be a proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Perhaps since Sajid Hussain was a Pakistani citizen, the Pakistani embassy should persuade Swedish police to look into the matter with some urgency. Those who worked with Sajid will forever remember him as a brave journalist who only enriched this profession by being part of it.